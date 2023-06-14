DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom

Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, left, watches as Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant with Trump on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta, a personal aide whom prosecutors say moved boxes from a storage room to Trump’s residence for him to review and later lied to investigators about the movement, joined Trump on Tuesday in federal court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine supported Donald Trump in his failed 2020 campaign for president.

He was recently asked about the former president’s latest legal issues.

DeWine says these are very serious federal charges that Trump faces.

He says he has faith in the legal system and justice will be done.

Trump was arraigned in Miami Florida Wednesday on 37 federal counts.

He has not supported any Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race.