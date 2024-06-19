News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

DeWine Comments on Text Messages With Former First Energy Execs

By Jim Michaels
June 19, 2024 8:38AM EDT
FILE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine is being dogged by questions about his relationship with former First Energy executives.

This, after an investigation into an exchange of text messages shows he asked for money from the Akron company during his 2018 campaign for governor.

DeWine claims he’s followed the law with regard to the half-million dollars then-CEO Chuck Jones put into a PAC on his behalf.

Jones and another key executive face bribery charges.

