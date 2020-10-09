DeWine Concerned About Virus Numbers, Portage Moves to Red, Wayne to Orange
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “This has got to stop”.
The words of Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday after learning there were over 1500 new cases of coronavirus reported, with 44 of them out of Stark County.
The governor says new outbreaks are coming from larger gatherings of family and friends, like funerals, weddings, birthday parties and the like.
He says he will not shut down the economy again.
Meantime, 96-percent of Ohioans live in either a red or orange county on the latest color-coded coronavirus map.
Portage County is up to Red Level-3 this week, while Wayne County rises to Orange Level-2.
Stark, Tuscarawas and Summit Counties remain Orange, while Carroll County is still at Yellow Level-1.