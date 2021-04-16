      Weather Alert

DeWine: Despite Higher Numbers, ‘Ticket to Freedom’ is Vaccine

Jim Michaels
Apr 16, 2021 @ 5:23am
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says it’s a numbers game in Ohio.

35-percent of residents have gotten at least the first shot, while that case-per-100,000-for-two weeks number has shot up to 200 now.

DeWine says the vaccine is the ticket to freedom.

He pointed to Summit County among 11 counties at very high incidence levels right now

He announced that doctor’s offices will be getting a federal allotment of vaccine starting next week.

The governor says colleges that have not yet vaccinated all students who want it are pivoting from the Johnson and Johnson to the other two options.

