DeWine: Despite Higher Numbers, ‘Ticket to Freedom’ is Vaccine
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says it’s a numbers game in Ohio.
35-percent of residents have gotten at least the first shot, while that case-per-100,000-for-two weeks number has shot up to 200 now.
DeWine says the vaccine is the ticket to freedom.
He pointed to Summit County among 11 counties at very high incidence levels right now
He announced that doctor’s offices will be getting a federal allotment of vaccine starting next week.
The governor says colleges that have not yet vaccinated all students who want it are pivoting from the Johnson and Johnson to the other two options.