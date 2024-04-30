DeWine ‘Disappointed’ With HHS Menthol, Flavored Tobacco Delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A ban on menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products in the U.S. keeps being delayed.

And the governor of Ohio is none too happy about it.

The Health and Human Services secretary cites “immense feedback” as the reason for the delay.

Governor Mike DeWine in a statement says he is “deeply disappointed” with the delay.

DeWine says a new generation of Americans is becoming addicted to nicotine because of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol.