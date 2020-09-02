DeWine Forms Traffic Safety Council to Address Speed, Traffic Deaths
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine announced formation of the Ohio Traffic Safety Council on Tuesday, a combination of existing safety agencies whose goal is to impact the alarming traffic statistics from the last few months.
154 people were killed on the state’s highways in July, the most for any month since 2007.
And 2200 citations for driving over a hundred miles an hour have been written since the first of the year.
The council is expected to work on issues involving teen drivers, distracted driving and more.
DeWine pointed to Distracted Driving Safety Corridors like the one on I-77 from Faircrest Street in Canton up into Summit County as a working tool that promotes safety.