Ohio governor Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is traveling the state, promoting his new ReadOhio Initiative.

He’s in Warren Friday morning.

The program was launched on Thursday.

The governor’s office says it’s based on the “science” of reading, proven skills like phonics that teach children to read.