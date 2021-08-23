      Weather Alert

DeWine Looking Forward to Seeing Sports Gaming Legislation

Jim Michaels
Aug 23, 2021 @ 7:26am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state legislature is expected to get cracking on a sports gaming bill as soon as they are back in session next month.

Governor Mike DeWine is also looking for such legislation, given that other states are moving forward with it.

The House will hold more hearings until a new bill is drawn up

DeWine tells WHBC News he doesn’t foresee any issues that might hold him back from signing a gaming bill.

He says it needs to get done.

