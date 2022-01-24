DeWine Makes Intel Announcement Official
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio governor Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
NEWARK, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine took the stage at a theatre in downtown Newark Ohio to make the big announcement on Friday:
That Intel is building a huge semiconductor manufacturing facility nearby, in Licking County, just east of Columbus.
The initial $20 billion investment in two plants hiring 3000 people is big.
But the entire $100 billion plan makes it the biggest economic development project in the state’s history.
Some may ask why the Columbus area, and not here?
Governor Mike DeWine implying it doesn’t really matter.
He says the the project to manufacture computer chips will benefit all of the state in some way.
And economic experts says it’s beneficial for the entire country, easing the current issues with the supply chain.
Construction is to begin late this year, with operations starting in late 2025.