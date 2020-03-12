DeWine: Mass Gatherings Banned, Schools to Go On Extended Spring Break
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio has its fifth confirmed case of the coronavirus. Governor Mike DeWine says it is a 55 year old man from Trumbull County. He is reportedly hospitalized and did not go to work while he felt ill.
According to the latest figures from the Ohio Department of Health, there are 333 total individuals under health supervision.
Governor DeWine said that the numbers are inspected to increase both state-wide and nationally. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the following measures have been taken…
Mass Gatherings Banned
Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health will be issuing an order banning mass gatherings of 100+ in Ohio. A mass gathering does NOT include normal operations at airports, bus & train stations, medical facilities, malls, shopping centers, religious gatherings or other spaces where 100+ people may be in transit.
Extended Spring Break for All Ohio Schools
All Ohio K-12 schools will close for an extended spring break, starting on Monday, March 16. The break will last for three weeks, ending on Friday, April 3. The Governor says that unless a child has a pre-existing medical problem, the risk of death from COVID-19 is low. However, children are potential carriers.
No Visitors to Nursing Homes
After announcing new regulations toward nursing homes yesterday, the governor says that the reaction from the homes has been that more restrictions are needed. Due to this, Governor DeWine says that within the next several days, the state will issue regulations that will temporarily end all visitation to nursing homes in Ohio.
Working from Home
Governor DeWine says that members of his cabinet have met to discuss the idea of some government employees working from home. DeWine acknowledged that some workers are simply unable to work remotely. However, officials are now looking into which government employees will be able to work from home in hopes of leading to less spread of the virus.