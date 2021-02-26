DeWine: More Doses Coming, Pulling Back on Restrictions

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Feb 26, 2021
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s optimistic.

Increases in coronavirus vaccine doses and continued falling case numbers have Governor Mike DeWine sounding a positive tone.

The governor says 310,000 doses are set to hit Ohio next week, and that doesn’t count a possible 90,000 if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved.

And he’s got new rules kicking in Monday, allowing outdoor stadiums at 30-percent of capacity, indoor arenas at 25-percent, with fewer restrictions for weddings, banquets and graduations.

The Cleveland Indians released its specific plans on Thursday.

