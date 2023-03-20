News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

DeWine: Norfolk Southern Needs to Cover EP Losses in Property Valuations

By Jim Michaels
March 20, 2023 10:14AM EDT
Share
DeWine: Norfolk Southern Needs to Cover EP Losses in Property Valuations
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the agency will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs of the cleanup of the Feb. 3 freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is back in East Palestine on Wednesday.

In his Friday visit, he told residents that he expects Norfolk Southern to cover the loss in property values from the train derailment, fires and chemical exposures.

He believes any reductions in the next property appraisal should be covered by the railroad.

Also, soil sampling is underway, with residents concerned about kids playing outside and even mowing the lawn.

Sampling has been underway in the one-mile radius around the East Palestine train derailment site and into western Pennsylvania.

No results yet.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again
5

Heggy's Opening New Store at HOF Village