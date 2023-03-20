DeWine: Norfolk Southern Needs to Cover EP Losses in Property Valuations

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the agency will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs of the cleanup of the Feb. 3 freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is back in East Palestine on Wednesday.

In his Friday visit, he told residents that he expects Norfolk Southern to cover the loss in property values from the train derailment, fires and chemical exposures.

He believes any reductions in the next property appraisal should be covered by the railroad.

Also, soil sampling is underway, with residents concerned about kids playing outside and even mowing the lawn.

Sampling has been underway in the one-mile radius around the East Palestine train derailment site and into western Pennsylvania.

No results yet.