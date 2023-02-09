DeWine: ‘Norfolk Southern Will Pay for It’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine returned to East Palestine to see the evacuation order lifted late in the day on Wednesday.

He says Norfolk Southern has a lot of questions to answer, and they need to assure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

When asked who would pay for all the expenses involved, his words were “Norfolk Southern will pay for it”.

That remains to be seen, as the rail company has not paid for expenses related to wrecks in October and November, also in Ohio.