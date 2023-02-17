DeWine Obtains HHS and CDC Assistance for East Palestine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As requested by Governor Mike DeWine, the federal government is sending health-related teams to East Palestine to judge the air and water situation.

They’ll also take a look at the environmental damage done to the soil and creeks there.

Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control will visit.

DeWine also asked for FEMA disaster assistance, but that is being declined at this time.

White House Spokesperson Corinne Jean Pierre says that’s not appropriate for this situation, and HHS and the CDC can provide better assistance.