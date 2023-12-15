DeWine Officially Opens First NEIV Car-Charging Station

FILE – A Electrify America Charging Station for electric vehicles is seen at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Ill., Jan. 29, 2023. The federal government has announced $2.5 billion for the construction of EV charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure across the U.S. The new grants come under the umbrella of President Joe Biden’s goal of establishing 500,000 public EV charging stations by 2030. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

MADISON CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio was at the front of the line when it came to federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding.

So that $140 million over the next five years will support a number of fast-charging stations for EVs around the state.

The first one officially opened Thursday at a Pilot truck stop west of Columbus.

Even when four car batteries are charging simultaneously, the governor’s office says they can hit 80-percent of charged capacity in 20 to 40 minutes.