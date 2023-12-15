DeWine Officially Opens First NEIV Car-Charging Station
December 15, 2023 4:54AM EST
MADISON CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio was at the front of the line when it came to federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding.
So that $140 million over the next five years will support a number of fast-charging stations for EVs around the state.
The first one officially opened Thursday at a Pilot truck stop west of Columbus.
Even when four car batteries are charging simultaneously, the governor’s office says they can hit 80-percent of charged capacity in 20 to 40 minutes.