DeWine Orders End to Gender Transition Surgery for Minors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least a part of controversial House Bill 68 is now law.

Will that appease Ohio legislators?

Governor Mike DeWine has gone ahead and by executive order, banned gender transition surgery for those under 18.

He says that’s what the vast majority of Ohioans want.

The order took effect immediately.

HB 68 prohibits other types of gender-affirming care.

The legislature may still override his veto.

In announcing his order on Friday, Governor DeWine defended his veto of House Bill 68.

He says most decisions involving gender-affirming care and counseling need to be made by parents and guardians.