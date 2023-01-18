DeWine: ‘Rainy Day’ Fund at All-Time High

Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State speech on March 23, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Rainy Day Fund is now at an historic high.

With the addition of $727 million from the Office of Budget and Management, the fund is now at nearly $3.5 billion.

Governor Mike DeWine says conservative budgeting over the last few years makes for a surplus and shows the state’s businesses and investors that the state is on good financial footing.