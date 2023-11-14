DeWine Responds to Newspaper Reports, Editorials on Ohio’s Juvenile Prisons

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Though not following through on the wishes of the editors of Ohio’s USA Today newspapers, Governor Mike DeWine has quickly responded.

This, after their scathing reports on conditions at the three juvenile prisons including the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon.

The governor has appointed a six-member working group to examine the state of juvenile justice in Ohio.

Among them is retired Stark County Juvenile Court Judge David Stucki.

The newspapers including the Repository in a series of articles revealed that children suffer isolation, injury and even one death in the system.

As one parent put it, teens enter as children and come out as “monsters”.

An unprecedented combined editorial board asked the governor to remove Amy Ast from her position as director of the Department of Youth Services.