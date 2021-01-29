DeWine: State Can’t Fix Unemployment Comp System, Getting Help from Private Sector
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addresses the state on coronavirus on Nov. 11, 2020 (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One question that has dogged Governor Mike DeWine since the early media briefings on the pandemic: what’s wrong with the state’s unemployment compensation system?
DeWine now admits the state can’t fix it, so he’s going to the private sector to run that part of Job and Family Services’ operations.
He expects to announce something soon.