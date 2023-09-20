DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stands on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mike DeWine has COVID again.

The governor had cold symptoms starting on Monday, but tested positive Tuesday afternoon, according to his office.

Statewide case numbers have been increasing the last few weeks.

A meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission set for Wednesday afternoon will go forward without DeWine.

Mike DeWine’s fever had gone up to 101.

He is resting at home.

The governor’s office said in a statement that if you have cold symptoms, test for COVID-19.