DeWine Thanks ONG Members, Families at Texas Border
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine was at the Texas border on Tuesday.
He was visiting the 113 National Guard members from the state who have been deployed there for nearly a year.
He thanked them and their families for their service and unselfishness.