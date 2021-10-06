      Weather Alert

DeWine Thanks ONG Members, Families at Texas Border

Jim Michaels
Oct 6, 2021 @ 4:49am
Governor Mike and Fran DeWine talk to National Guard members at the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University. (Cleveland State University and governor's office)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine was at the Texas border on Tuesday.

He was visiting the 113 National Guard members from the state who have been deployed there for nearly a year.

He thanked them and their families for their service and unselfishness.

