DeWine to Address Transgender Bill

FILE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has until Friday night to make a decision on the transgender youth bill passed by the House and Senate.

And he’s expected to say something about that decision in a press conference Friday morning.

The governor can sign House Bill 68, veto it, or do nothing and just allow it to become law.

There’s also the possibility of the line-item veto.

If it becomes law, Ohio would join about 20 other states in banning transgender people from playing girl’s and women’s sports.