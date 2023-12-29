News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

DeWine to Address Transgender Bill

By Jim Michaels
December 29, 2023 8:00AM EST
FILE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has until Friday night to make a decision on the transgender youth bill passed by the House and Senate.

And he’s expected to say something about that decision in a press conference Friday morning.

The governor can sign House Bill 68, veto it, or do nothing and just allow it to become law.

There’s also the possibility of the line-item veto.

If it becomes law, Ohio would join about 20 other states in banning transgender people from playing girl’s and women’s sports.

