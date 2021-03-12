DeWine to Deliver Veto on SB22, Republicans May have Override Votes
The Ohio Channel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says he will veto Senate Bill 22 which allows the legislature to cancel his and the heath director’s orders.
DeWine says the bill strikes at the heart of public health.
He believes it is also unconstitutional as it is now written.
New language also limits county health departments from imposing rules.
He says he’ll have more to say when he vetoes the bill, but Republican legislative leaders believe they have the votes to override it.