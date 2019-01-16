DeWine To Meet With General Motors CEO

(WHBC) – On with Canton’s Morning News, brand new Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’ll be meeting with the CEO of General Motors on Thursday morning to talk about keeping the Lordstown plant open.

“The goal would be, obviously, we would love to see General Motors put a new line in Lordstown, but if that is not going to happen we need to move on and work to get another company in there just as fast as we can.”

DeWine is traveling to Detroit, to attend the North American International Auto Show, and to speak with GM head Mary Barra.

GM announced late last year it would be closing the Lordstown plant as part of a massive restructuring of the company.

DeWine says he is cautiously optimistic about Ohio’s economy, and while the state is moving forward, challenges remain.