DeWine to Schools: Limit Cellphone Use
March 14, 2024 8:35AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following a roundtable discussion with school leaders from across the state, the governor and lt. governor are asking school districts to consider some sort of cellphone ban in their buildings.
Research shows cellphone use is negatively affecting student health.
And schools that put restrictions in place reported during Wednesday’s roundtable that there was more social interaction in the lunchroom and hallways.