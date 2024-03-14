News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

DeWine to Schools: Limit Cellphone Use

By Jim Michaels
March 14, 2024 8:35AM EDT
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses the final report of a working group on school bus safety Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following a roundtable discussion with school leaders from across the state, the governor and lt. governor are asking school districts to consider some sort of cellphone ban in their buildings.

Research shows cellphone use is negatively affecting student health.

And schools that put restrictions in place reported during Wednesday’s roundtable that there was more social interaction in the lunchroom and hallways.

