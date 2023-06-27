DeWine “Urges” Legislature to Pass Budget

Ohio governor Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is applying a little more pressure to the “General Assembly”.

This, as the House and Senate remain pretty far apart in their effort to hammer out a 2-year budget.

… and reports indicate there’s not a lot of “hammering” going on right now.

DeWine: saying in a statement on Monday: “keep working”.

He reminds legislators in his statement that June 30 is the “prescribed” deadline to get the budget done.

DeWine also indicates he doesn’t want any “interim” budget.

He says schools, local governments and all Ohioans need the budget done on time.