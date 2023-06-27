DeWine “Urges” Legislature to Pass Budget
June 27, 2023 7:28AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is applying a little more pressure to the “General Assembly”.
This, as the House and Senate remain pretty far apart in their effort to hammer out a 2-year budget.
… and reports indicate there’s not a lot of “hammering” going on right now.
DeWine: saying in a statement on Monday: “keep working”.
He reminds legislators in his statement that June 30 is the “prescribed” deadline to get the budget done.
DeWine also indicates he doesn’t want any “interim” budget.
He says schools, local governments and all Ohioans need the budget done on time.