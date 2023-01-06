DeWine Vetoes Bill That Would Have Tied Hands of Municipal Legislators

Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State speech on March 23, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state legislature has at times taken to measures that prevent a municipality from passing restrictive laws.

In this case, the governor wouldn’t have it.

Mike DeWine says the General Assembly passed a bill last month that prohibits local governments from enacting laws that discourage the use of tobacco, especially by young people.

DeWine vetoed that bill on Thursday.

He says tobacco use by young people is at “epidemic” levels, and flavored vape products are no help.

DeWine, making the announcement alongside Ohio Department of Health officials.