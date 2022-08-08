DeWine, Whaley Talk School Safety

(Left): Nan Whaley, courtesy of nanwhaley.com (Right): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks with reporters outside of his polling place after voting in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With school districts ready to swing their doors open, the major candidates for governor are giving us their school-safety ideas.

Democrat Nan Whaley says it should be about providing resource officers in every school building in the state.

This, while Republican Mike DeWine says it ought to be up to individual school districts whether to arm staff or bring in officers.

And he says more importantly than that are questions about how secure each building is.