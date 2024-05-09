News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

DeWine’s Plan: Movement Toward Better Vision Care for Children in Ohio

By Jim Michaels
May 9, 2024 8:48AM EDT
Governor Mike DeWine from 2024 State of State speech (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of his effort aimed at helping Ohio’s kids, Governor Mike DeWine announced the creation of the Children’s Vision Strike Force.

He announced that in his recent State of the State Speech.

Though still in the process of being formed, President of the Ohio Optometric Foundation Dr Shane Foster says kids are getting eye exams in their school buildings.

But he says the follow-up is greatly lacking.

Dr Foster says what students learn is mainly gleaned through their vision.

