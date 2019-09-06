Diabetes Walk This Weekend to Support TSL Foundation.
The Tyler Scott Lancaster Foundation is committed to a single goal; we strive to make the world a better place. Explore our website to learn more about Diabetes and all that we’re doing to make a change. We are a private, non-profit organization dedicated to finding volunteers to help those in need overcome challenges, while developing meaningful relationships with them.
The organization was founded following the death of 2013 Glen Oak graduate, Tyler Soctt Lancaster, who succumbed to diabetes complications in 2017.
Eric Lancaster, Tyler’s father was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to invite listeners to participate in the event this Saturday
WHEN
Sept. 7th, 2019
9am -12pm
WHERE
Downtown Canton
Court House Corridor
FEATURING • 3 Mile Walk . Music • Food • Fun
fellowship • T-Shirts•. Handouts• Games•