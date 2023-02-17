Did Train Travel Through Stark County?

This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern hasn’t said what route the East Palestine train used as it traveled through Ohio.

But it’s certain it came through Stark County.

The train would have had to come through Alliance, having been seen later in video images in neighboring Salem with an axle on fire.

It could have gotten to Alliance via a Kent-Ravenna or Canton-Louisville track.

Our Matt Fantone from sister station Mix 94.1 has a great piece on where this train came from.

Also, nearly a million gallons of chemicals and contaminated liquid have been removed from the derailment area, and the work continues.

Norfolk Southern in a statement Thursday said they “will not walk away” from the cleanup work.

The derailment occurred two weeks ago Friday night.