Diebold, German Company Working to Serve Cup of Coffee Faster

HUDSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diebold Nixdorf and a German company are teaming up to make ordering and paying for a cup of coffee that much simpler: the Hudson-based company’s self-service payment system is used make the coffee order; the resulting voucher is then scanned at the WMF Professional Coffee Machines device, and out comes the coffee as ordered… Diebold suggests the machines could work in fashion, specialty and even grocery stores.