News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Diebold, German Company Working to Serve Cup of Coffee Faster

By Jim Michaels
May 11, 2023 8:17AM EDT
Share
Diebold, German Company Working to Serve Cup of Coffee Faster
Courtesy of Diebold Nixdorf, WMF

HUDSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diebold Nixdorf and a German company are teaming up to make ordering and paying for a cup of coffee that much simpler: the Hudson-based company’s self-service payment system is used make the coffee order; the resulting voucher is then scanned at the WMF Professional Coffee Machines device, and out comes the coffee as ordered… Diebold suggests the machines could work in fashion, specialty and even grocery stores.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Body Found in Canton Township; Sheriff Looking for Clues
3

UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico
4

Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court
5

Stark Parks Adding 'Adaptive' Kayak Launch at Sippo Lake