News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Diebold Nixdorf: Plans for Bankruptcy Filing to Move Forward

By Jim Michaels
May 31, 2023 8:28AM EDT
Share
Diebold Nixdorf: Plans for Bankruptcy Filing to Move Forward
Courtesy Getty images

HUDSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A company with deep roots in Canton is moving forward in the next few days with plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Diebold Nixdorf which is now headquartered in Hudson says in a press release that it is seeking to restructure its debt.

A majority of those holding that debt are reportedly in agreement with the company plan.

The company says it hopes to get through the restructuring process in the third quarter of this year.

The ATM manufacturer was initially founded in Cincinnati in 1859.

But the success of the safe and bank vault business out of a Canton factory brought the company here in 1874.

Stock trading was halted before the Tuesday announcement, with the price at 25-cents a share.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set
3

The National High School Football Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Announced
4

CPD Reminder: Nightly Curfew Still in Place
5

Standoff With Suicidal Canton Man Ends Peacefully