HUDSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Soon-to-be-North Canton based Diebold Nixdorf reports a healthy 4th quarter.

Sales of over a billion dollars represents a seven-percent increase from a year ago.

And the company comes in with a $55 million operating profit.

The company announced plans recently to move its headquarters from Hudson back to Stark County.

That was planned for next month.