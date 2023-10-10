Diocese of Youngstown: ‘St Mary’s’ Canton to Close Next Month

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 123-year-old Catholic church building in Canton is closing.

St Mary of the immaculate Conception in the 1200 block of Market Avenue S will celebrate a closing Mass with Bishop David Bonnar on November 6.

The Diocese of Youngstown in a news release says the pastoral and finance councils of St Francis of Assisi Parish of which St Mary’s is a part decided the parish could not handle the church building’s deferred maintenance costs, and recommended the closing.

The other parish churches are St Anthony and St Benedict.

The church’s history will have to live on in Catholic Diocese of Youngstown archives.

The parish actually dates back to 1869 when the land was purchased.