News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Kenny & JT
4:30pm - 6:30pm

Director Of Oregon’s Prison System Tabbed To Run Federal Bureau Of Prisons

By News Desk
July 12, 2022 12:47PM EDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has named the director of Oregon’s prison system to run the federal Bureau of Prisons.

In picking Colette Peters, the Biden administration is turning to a reform-minded outsider as it seeks to rebuild the beleaguered agency.

Peters championed steeply reducing Oregon’s inmate population and will inherit a federal agency plagued by myriad scandals.

The hiring of Peters comes about seven months after Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal submitted his resignation amid mounting pressure from Congress.

Investigations by The Associated Press had exposed widespread corruption and misconduct in the agency.

Peters says she takes inmate and guard safety and security “very seriously.”

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
4

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
5

Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon