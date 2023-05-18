News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Disaster Relief Money for Holmes, Wayne for Derecho Impacts

By Jim Michaels
May 18, 2023 8:10AM EDT
People survey the damage after high winds caused widespread damage and power outages Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Disaster Relief Program is providing more money for government entities and utility providers impacted by that June 13 2022 derecho windstorm.

The Holmes Wayne Electric Cooperative is receiving $2.3 million.

This, while the Holmes County Engineer’s Office sees $140,000 and Washington Township in Holmes County gets $3700.

Some residents of Wayne and Holmes County waited nearly a week to get the power turned back on.

