Disaster Relief Money for Holmes, Wayne for Derecho Impacts

People survey the damage after high winds caused widespread damage and power outages Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Disaster Relief Program is providing more money for government entities and utility providers impacted by that June 13 2022 derecho windstorm.

The Holmes Wayne Electric Cooperative is receiving $2.3 million.

This, while the Holmes County Engineer’s Office sees $140,000 and Washington Township in Holmes County gets $3700.

Some residents of Wayne and Holmes County waited nearly a week to get the power turned back on.