Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple times In Florida Federal Prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists.

Two people familiar with Nassar’s stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman.

The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday.

One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.