Disney Scraps Plans For New Florida Campus

May 18, 2023 3:38PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it’s scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

Thursday’s announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month.

Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort.

But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.

