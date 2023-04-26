News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Disney Sues Governor DeSantis

By News Desk
April 26, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Credit: MGN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging Wednesday that the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands.

