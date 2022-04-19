      Weather Alert

Disney World Lifts All Of Its Mask Requirements

News Desk
Apr 19, 2022 @ 6:41pm

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property.

The rule change was posted Tuesday on Disney’s website.

Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Jackson Fire Identifies Substance That Produced Widespread Foam
Two Teens Killed in Dirt Bike/Minivan Crash in Wayne
Kimble Driver Seriously Injured in I-77 Crash, Traffic Impacted
Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Tonight
Connect With Us Listen To Us On