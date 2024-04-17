News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Disneyland Performers File Petition To Form Labor Union

By News Desk
April 17, 2024 2:18PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life say they’ve collected enough signatures to support their push for a union.

A group of 1,700 performers at Disney’s Southern California theme parks said Wednesday they filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

A vote would likely be held in May or June.

The workers say they also asked The Walt Disney Co. to recognize their union.

The union would be formed under Actors’ Equity Association, which already represents theatrical performers at Disney’s Florida theme parks.

A message seeking comment was sent to Disneyland officials.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Much of Ohio Gets Front Row Seat
3

The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified - Suspect at Large
4

Massillon Man Killed in Canton Twp Crash
5

Gambling Raid in Akron Nets Cash, Drugs and 3 Arrests