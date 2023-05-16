News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Dispatch: Three Indian River Employees Injured in Assaults

By Jim Michaels
May 16, 2023 8:57AM EDT
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, Massillon. (Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word on any charges yet in three assaults on employees at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon last week.

The Columbus Dispatch says the State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Several employees not wishing to be identified say art teacher Matthew Benko suffered a broken nose and hand.

Two other workers were punched in the face.

The lockup has added cameras and pepper spray since a riot last October involving 12 inmates, three of whom were indicted on adult charges last week.

