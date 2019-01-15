Dispensary CEO: This Is Very Momentous

(WHBC) – The first medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio will open on Wednesday, and one of them is in Canton.

“This is very momentous, a lot of patients have been waiting for this day,” said David Neundorfer, CEO of The Botanist.

He’s expecting big crowds to fill their retail space — a space he says is all about education.

“We think that going into a medical marijuana dispensary perhaps for the first time can be somewhat of an intimidating process, so we want to demystify that process and welcome patients into a warm environment.”

He says they will have plenty of professionals on hand to help patients find the right product to treat the medical condition that made them eligible for a medical marijuana card.

Initially, there will likely not be enough product to satisfy the pent-up demand for medical marijuana in Ohio.

Neundorfer says their goal is provide the product to as many patients as possible, therefore they will initially be limiting the amount of product available per patient to five whole day units, which is about 14 grams.

The store will have a big warming tent set up outside, to help keep the expected overflow crowd a little warmer.

Hot tea and cider will be available.

You can find The Botanist at 3840 Greentree Avenue SW in Canton.