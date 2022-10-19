News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Division of Wildlife: Angler Pays Fine for Unattended, Unlabeled Fishing Lines

By Jim Michaels
October 19, 2022 5:25AM EDT
Ohio Division of Wildlife

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It can be pricey to set fishing lines in the water unattended or unlabeled.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says one angler is paying $227 for doing just that in a pond near the Tuscarawas River in Tuscarawas County.

The division had gotten tips on their 800-POACHER hotline.

Reports of wildlife violations can be submitted anonymously via the Turn-In-a-Poacher hotline.

