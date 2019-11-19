      Weather Alert

DMV Workers accused of taking Bribes for Line Cuts

Pam Cook
Nov 19, 2019 @ 6:39am
Two state employees for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles were arrested on Friday . . . for taking bribes to let people skip the line at the DMV.

21-year-old Alyson McFerrin of Spartanburg, South Carolina and 25-year-old Anna Seay of Moore, South Carolina were busted for taking bribes to help a couple of people skip the line.

A 42-year-old guy named Robbie Biershenk from Boiling Springs, South Carolina paid Alyson so he could avoid having to repeatedly wait in line to transfer a bunch of vehicle titles into his name.  She also changed the sale prices so he could avoid a fee.

Anna also took a bribe so a person wouldn’t have to wait in line to transfer a mobile home into their name.

Alyson, Anna, and Robbie are all charged with bribing a public official and influencing the action of a public employee.

 

