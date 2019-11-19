DMV Workers accused of taking Bribes for Line Cuts
Metal sign with the inscription Road Trip
Two state employees for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles were arrested on Friday . . . for taking bribes to let people skip the line at the DMV.
21-year-old Alyson McFerrin of Spartanburg, South Carolina and 25-year-old Anna Seay of Moore, South Carolina were busted for taking bribes to help a couple of people skip the line.
A 42-year-old guy named Robbie Biershenk from Boiling Springs, South Carolina paid Alyson so he could avoid having to repeatedly wait in line to transfer a bunch of vehicle titles into his name. She also changed the sale prices so he could avoid a fee.
Anna also took a bribe so a person wouldn’t have to wait in line to transfer a mobile home into their name.
Alyson, Anna, and Robbie are all charged with bribing a public official and influencing the action of a public employee.