DNA Evidence Goes Against Lifer Claiming Innocence in 1984 Summit Rape Case

By Jim Michaels
December 7, 2023 7:35AM EST
Phyllis Cottle (Courtesy Summit County prosecutor’s office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Claims of innocence from a convicted Summit County rapist have been silenced by DNA evidence.

County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh says DNA tested on the clothing of victim Phyllis Cottle (pictured with her husband) from the 1984 incident is a one-in-a-trillion match to Samuel Herring, who is serving a life term.

It was a brutal attack, with Cottle surviving the sexual assault, even after being stabbed in both eyes afterward.

She died of cancer in 2013.

The county’s Conviction Review Unit did the research.

