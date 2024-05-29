DNC Beats Ohio Legislators to Solution on ‘Biden on Ballot’ Problem
May 29, 2024 8:35AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even with the state legislature convening on Wednesday to fix the state’s “Biden on the ballot” timing issue, the Democratic National Committee has come up with a solution.
They will hold a “virtual” roll call ahead of the national convention and ahead of Ohio’s August 7 certification deadline.
Senate Republicans did push through a date change bill, but again with a stipulation on foreign campaign money.
All Democrats voted against that.
State Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters says Republicans are “playing politics with our democracy”