DNC Beats Ohio Legislators to Solution on ‘Biden on Ballot’ Problem

FILE – In this June 14, 2016 file photo, people stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Paul Holston, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even with the state legislature convening on Wednesday to fix the state’s “Biden on the ballot” timing issue, the Democratic National Committee has come up with a solution.

They will hold a “virtual” roll call ahead of the national convention and ahead of Ohio’s August 7 certification deadline.

Senate Republicans did push through a date change bill, but again with a stipulation on foreign campaign money.

All Democrats voted against that.

State Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters says Republicans are “playing politics with our democracy”