DO NOT leave your keys in your Car!

If you leave your keys in yoru car in Ohio, it’s more likely than in most states that your car will be stolen. Ohio ranks 4th in the nation when it come to auto thefts with keys and key fobs left in the vehicle, according to analysis released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

An average of 209 vehicles are stolen this way across the U.S. every day, according to the study. It shows these types of auto thefts are up 56-percent since 2015 in the United States. The number one state for vehicles stolen with keys left inside is California.