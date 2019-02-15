Do Singles Really Celebrate on Singles Awareness Day?
By Gary Rivers
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 12:34 PM

Today is February 15thWhich Is Singles Awareness Day

Singles Awareness Day is for those who are unattached, and without a significant other.

It is celebrated each year the day after Valentine’s Day.

But does anyone really celebrate it?

A quick look around the internet, we could mostly only find websites that say the same thing: It’s a day to celebrate your singleness and not dwell on self-pity.

We finally found a so-called “official” website http://www.singlesawareness.com/

But, does that really make it official?

At least someone had the foresight to give us some “traditions” — that no one we could find ever follows:

Singles Awareness Day traditions include:

  • Singles get together. It’s a chance to meet.
  • Singles give each other gifts
  • Spend a little time in online dating sites
  • You can celebrate and enjoy the fact that you are unattached.

The most telling reason we could find for the day?  It’s acronym:  S.A.D.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

THIS is NOT the Guy to Attempt to SCAM Are YOU The Person Who Isn’t Properly Merging onto the Freeway? Why Are Those Balloons Floating? And Other Causes of Your Toddlers Meltdowns What’s With All the Angry Gifts For Valentine’s Day? Now We Have to Worry About How Much Toothpaste We’re Using During the Month of Love, Take the Marriage Test