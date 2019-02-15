Do Singles Really Celebrate on Singles Awareness Day?

Today is February 15thWhich Is Singles Awareness Day

Singles Awareness Day is for those who are unattached, and without a significant other.

It is celebrated each year the day after Valentine’s Day.

But does anyone really celebrate it?

A quick look around the internet, we could mostly only find websites that say the same thing: It’s a day to celebrate your singleness and not dwell on self-pity.

We finally found a so-called “official” website http://www.singlesawareness.com/

But, does that really make it official?

At least someone had the foresight to give us some “traditions” — that no one we could find ever follows:

Singles Awareness Day traditions include:

Singles get together. It’s a chance to meet.

Singles give each other gifts

Spend a little time in online dating sites

You can celebrate and enjoy the fact that you are unattached.

The most telling reason we could find for the day? It’s acronym: S.A.D.